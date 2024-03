You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NHLBI DEIA 2023-2024 Theme 2 “Conscious and Unconscious Bias vs, Equal Opportunity” Air date: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 2:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: About the EventThe hour will include a discussion on when/where our biases are formed and how that impacts us throughout our lives along with how organizations can start capturing key metrics related to DEI initiatives. The event will also include a moderated Q&A with NHLBI staff.About the Speaker SeriesIn support of NHLBI’s commitment to advancing inclusive excellence both within our leading-edge science and our workplace culture, NHLBI’s staff DEIA Champions have organized a speaker series dedicated to fostering dialogue among colleagues and leading experts.Individuals who need reasonable accommodations to participate should contact Carol Brooks at least five days in advance of the event.



For more information go to https://intranet.nhlbi.nih.gov/news-events/calendar/deia-champions-speaker-series-conscious-and-unconscious-bias-vs-equal-0 Author: Dr. Jasmine DeJesus, Associate Professor of Psychology, at the University of North Carolina – Greensboro, Dr. Victoria Mattingly, Co-Founder and Chief Consulting Officer of Mattingly Solutions Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes