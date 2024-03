You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the National Research Act Air date: Friday, July 12, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: OHRP is hosting this 2-2.5 hour event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the enactment of the National Research Act which laid the grounds for the publication of the Belmont Report and the creation of the Common Rule for regulating human subjects research Author: HHS - OHRP Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes