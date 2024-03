Description:

Intracellular lipopolysaccharide (LPS) from Gram-negative bacteria activates caspase-11 causing inflammatory cell death (pyroptosis), IL-1b processing, and lethal septic shock. How caspase-11 drove these downstream signaling events was largely unknown. In 2015, we showed that Gasdermin-D (Gsdmd) is essential for caspase-11-dependent pyroptosis and IL-1b release. Macrophages from Gsdmd–/– mice generated by gene targeting exhibited defective pyroptosis and IL-1b release in response to cytoplasmic LPS or Gram-negative bacteria. Mechanistically, caspase-11 cleaved Gsdmd and the newly generated N-terminal fragment assembled into an oligomeric plasma membrane pore allowing for the release of IL-1b and other leaderless cytokines. At the meeting I’ll also give an update on the most unexpected discovery of a mediator of cell lysis: NINJ1, a transmembrane protein that in dying cells drives the formation of megapores, to accelerate lysis.



The two key takeaway messages from my talk will be: Leaderless cytokines (IL-1a, IL-1b, IL-18, IL-33) are released via GSDMD pores.

Cell lysis following cell death is not a passive event but one greatly accelerated by NINJ1. Recent publication: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06191-5