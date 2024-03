You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - Evolution of pathogenic autoantibodies and B cell clones HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Autoimmune disease presents a major clinical challenge due to limited treatment options and difficulties predicting adverse events like nephritis and lymphoma. Serum autoantibodies are unreliable prognosticators because they are often detected in patients with mild and severe disease alike. My research combines analysis of clinical samples and mouse models to understand how pathogenic autoantibodies develop and identify therapeutic targets specific to autoreactive B cells. We have developed a multi-omics single cell approach to longitudinally track autoreactive B cell clones harbouring lymphoma mutations in patients with Sjogren’s disease and lupus. We have also produced a CRISPR-Cas9 “knockin” mouse expressing a human autoantibody encoding IGHV4-34, which is associated with autoimmune disease and B cell lymphoma. Analysis of autoreactive B cells in humans and mice provides new insights into the origin and progression of autoimmune pathology and strategies for precision medicine approaches to selectively target pathogenic B cells. Author: Joanne H. Reed, PhD Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes