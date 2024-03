You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

CC DEIA Lecture Series: The Wash and Spin to Health (WASH), A Community-Based Participatory Research Initiative NIH Only Air date: Monday, March 11, 2024, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Mirabal-Beltran will present her work including the creation of a community advisory board that informed WASH, which aims to address limited reproductive health literacy by employing laundromats as hubs for health outreach. Results and future directions will be presented, including possibilities for collaboration. Author: Dr. Roxanne Mirabal-Beltran, PhD, Assistant Professor, Georgetown University School of Nursing Runtime: 2 hours