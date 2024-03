You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IVDs, LDTs, FDA and CLIA. Understanding the alphabet soup of laboratory assays HHS Only Air date: Thursday, March 7, 2024, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Laboratory assays (in vitro diagnostics, IVDs) performed on biological specimens are integral to research and clinical care. Both the FDA and CMS (CLIA) regulate laboratory assays, with distinct requirements and responsibilities. Research teams must be aware when FDA or CLIA regulations apply to the use and reporting of results from in vitro testing of biospecimens. Objectives for this session: Understand the difference between the CLIA and FDA regulations

Understand when an assay is an investigational device and subject to FDA regulations

Understand when CLIA applies

Learn about the process of obtaining CLIA certification Author: Drs. Jonathan Green, Joseph Chinquee, and Keith Schmidt, and Ms. Victoria Lumelski Runtime: 1 hour