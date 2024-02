You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Nurses Week 2024 Empowering Wellness and Hope: Nurturing Nurses through Evidence-Based Practice Air date: Thursday, May 9, 2024, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the Nurses Week 2024 presentation and celebration conference. The first session is our keynote speaker; Bernadette Mazurek Melnyk, PhD, APRN-CNP, EBP-C, FAANP, FNAP, FAAN. The title of her presentation is "EBP plus Nurse Well-being: A Dynamic Duo for High Quality Safe Healthcare". This presentation will focus on the latest findings on evidence-based practice, including return on investment and key strategies for sustaining an EBP culture that thrives. The state of nurse burnout and mental health across the U.S. will be highlighted along with key strategies for optimizing health and well-being.The second session is the NIH CCND 2024 awards ceremony.



For more information go to https://clinicalcenter.nih.gov/nursing/events/index.html Author: Bernadette Mazurek Melnyk, PhD, APRN-CNP, EBP-C, FAANP, FNAP, FAAN Runtime: 2 hours