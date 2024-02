You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

8th Annual Vivian W. Pinn Symposium Air date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Vivian W. Pinn Symposium honors the first full-time director of National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Research on Women's Health (ORWH), Dr. Vivian Pinn, and is held every year during National Women’s Health Week. This event serves as a critical forum for experts across sectors to communicate and collaborate for the advancement of women’s health. The title of this year’s symposium is “Synergy in Science: Innovations in Autoimmune Disease Research and Care."



For more information go to https://orwh.od.nih.gov/about/newsroom/events/8th-annual-vivian-w-pinn-symposium here Author: ORWH Runtime: 4 hours