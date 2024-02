You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

60 Years Later: Honoring Black Trailblazers in Health and Science at NIH Air date: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: “60 Years Later: Honoring Black Trailblazers in Health and Science at NIH” honors the monumental achievements of J. Taylor Harden, Ph.D., R.N., Kenneth Olden, Ph.D., Vivian W. Pinn, M.D., and Nathan Stinson, Jr., Ph.D., M.D., while also spotlighting their personal journeys that resulted from the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This event will offer a unique perspective on how this pivotal legislation influenced careers at NIH. Attendees will gain insights into the challenges faced, discover the barriers that were broken, and learn about the resilience embodied in an era of transformative social and political change. The program offers a powerful narrative of how these trailblazing scientists navigated their paths, contributing significantly to health and science while also paving the way for future generations in the ongoing quest for equality and excellence in the scientific community.



For more information go to https://www.edi.nih.gov/blog/events/60-years-later-honoring-black-trailblazers-health-and-science-nih Author: OD-EDI Runtime: 2 hours