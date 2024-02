You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH ProtIG Seminar by Joshua Coon: How Mass Spectrometry can Drive Biological Discovery – from Structure to Systems Air date: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In this presentation I will describe the use of a mass spectrometer to prepare samples for cryo-electron microscopy (cryoEM). Briefly the protein-protein complexes are ionized, vaporized, and pass through a modified Orbitrap MS system where they either have their mass measured or are deposited onto a cryogenically cool TEM grid placed at the rear of system. After being deposited, the landed complexes are coated with a thin film of amorphous ice and then removed from the system and placed into a cryoEM for direct imaging. This method has the potential to resolve many outstanding problems with traditional cryoEM grid preparation (i.e., plunge freezing) including air-water interface issues, preferential orientation, and the ability to precisely control ice thickness. Next, I will provide several examples of high throughput proteome, lipidome, and metabolome measurements and how that can help identify protein function and improve human health. Finally, I will present new MS technology for deep human proteome sequencing for detection of RNA editing and protein phosphorylation.



For more information go to https://proteome.nih.gov/ Author: Joshua Coon Runtime: 1 hour