You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - A neuro-immune circuit regulates nocturnal oscillations in intestinal Tregs HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Mucida received his undergraduate degree in biology, with an emphasis on biochemistry and immunology, from the Federal University of Minas Gerais in Brazil in 2000. He received his Ph.D. jointly from the University of São Paulo and New York University in 2005. After postdoctoral studies at the La Jolla Institute from 2006 to 2010, he joined The Rockefeller University as Assistant Professor in 2010. In 2016, he was promoted to Associate Professor. In 2021 he was promoted to Professor, with tenure and nominated HHMI investigator. The Mucida lab studies how the immune system associated with intestinal mucosae can generate efficient immune responses without jeopardizing its tolerance to innocuous antigens. His expertise covers intestinal immunology, food allergy, barrier immunity, IBD, IBS, microbiome and neuro-immune interactions, and enteric infections. Author: Daniel Mucida, PhD Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes