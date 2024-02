You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

DDM Seminar Series: “Building Effective Teams” NIH Only Air date: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: John Amaechi is a respected organizational psychologist, an OBE (Order of the British Empire), Chartered Scientist, elected Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health, bestselling New York Times author, Research Fellow at the University of East London, and Founder of APS Intelligence. Mr. Amaechi uses his deep psychological insight combined with real life experience to provide a touchstone for people and companies who want to thrive, achieve and align their beliefs, values and ethics.



For more information go to https://www.ddmseries.od.nih.gov/ Author: Office of the Deputy Director of Management Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes