DDM Seminar Series: “The New Corner Office” – May 16, 2024 NIH Only Air date: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Laura Vanderkam is an expert on time management who shares her techniques for getting the most out of each day with audiences of busy people everywhere. She draws on 18 years of working from home to share strategies for productivity, creativity, and health in the new corner office, post-pandemic and beyond. Her work has appeared in publications including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, City Journal, Fortune, and Fast Company.



For more information go to https://www.ddmseries.od.nih.gov/ Author: Office of the Deputy Director of Management Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes