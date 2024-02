You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Advancing Health Equity in Pain Management: Community Engagement, Multi-Level Interventions, and Research Collaborations (Day 2) Air date: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 8:45:00 AM

This 1.5-day workshop will bring together experts in the lived experience of pain, pain disparities, and health equity to discuss ways that research can advance health equity in pain management. The format will include three discussion panels focused on three gap areas: community engagement to build trusting, sustainable research partnership with communities experiencing pain disparities frameworks and practical approaches to develop multi-level interventions to address pain disparities building a sustainable workforce and research collaborations in the area of health equity in pain management Author: NIH Helping End Addiction Long-Term Initiative Runtime: 3 hours, 45 minutes