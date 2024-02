You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

DDM Seminar Series: “Effective Communication from Leaders” NIH Only Air date: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Lynn Perry Wooten, a seasoned academic and an expert on organizational development and transformation, is the ninth president of Simmons University and the first African American to lead the institution. Specializing in crisis leadership, diversity and inclusion, and positive leadership, Dr. Wooten is an innovative leader, presenter, and prolific author. She holds a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina A&T State University, an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, and a doctorate from the University of Michigan.



For more information go to https://www.ddmseries.od.nih.gov/ Author: Office of the Deputy Director of Management Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes