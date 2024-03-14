NIH-FDA COVID-19 SIG: Building a Technical Community of Practice in the Midst of a Pandemic: The Role of SPHERES in Genomic Surveillance for SARS-CoV-2, mpox and beyond.

Description:

Duncan MacCannell is the director for the Office of Advanced Molecular Detection (OAMD) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In this role, he helps coordinate and support the implementation and expansion of pathogen genomics, molecular epidemiology, scientific computing, and the use of innovative laboratory technologies across the public health system. This includes CDC’s four infectious disease centers, state and local health departments throughout the United States, and a growing global network of public health, academic and private sector institutions. Dr. MacCannell is an advocate for rapid, open and equitable exchange of pathogen sequence data; for improving reproducibility, interoperability and access to bioinformatic tools, training and expertise; and the urgent need to build resilient, local capacity for pathogen sequencing, bioinformatic analysis and public health action, throughout the country and throughout the world.

The value of networks and communities is underappreciated by many federal agencies and institutions.

In times of crisis, strong connections between public health, academia and the private sector can be an important resource or point of leverage.

While there are many concerns to be addressed, open source, reproducible science and rapid pathogen sequence data sharing have considerable public health benefit, and incredible value as a common good.

Many funding mechanisms do not consider the “last mile” applications of new technologies to public health, engage frontline users and personnel who will use the tools, or consider how critical resources can be maintained in the long term.

Development of an applied research ecosystem around pathogen genomics, bioinformatics and molecular epidemiology has been a priority for the AMD program, and several key activities will be discussed, including the Pathogen Genomics Centers of Excellence.

