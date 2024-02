You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Biomaterials to Promote T Cell Immunity Air date: Friday, March 22, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: CCR Grand Rounds “Biomaterials to Promote T Cell Immunity” David J. Mooney, Ph.D.Founding Core Faculty & Lead, Immuno-MaterialsWyss Institute at Harvard UniversityRobert P. Pinkas Family Professor of BioengineeringHarvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied SciencesFriday, March 22, 202412:00–1:00 p.m.Lipsett AmphitheaterAlso available to view via NIH Videocast.Dr. David Mooney is the Pinkas Family Professor of Bioengineering in the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and a Core Faculty Member of the Wyss Institute. His laboratory designs biomaterials to promote regeneration and immunotherapy. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Inventors. His inventions have been licensed by over 20 companies, leading to commercialized products. He has founded companies and is active on industrial scientific advisory boards.For conference-related questions please contact ccrconferences@mail.nih.gov Author: David J. Mooney, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour