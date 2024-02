You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Scientific Workforce Diversity Seminar Series: How Does Diversity Impact Innovation in Team Science? Air date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 10:30:00 AM

Marie A. Bernard, M.D., NIH's Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity and Karen N. Salt, Ph.D., UK Research and Innovation's Deputy Director for Research Culture and Environment, will moderate the 90-minute discussion, which will offer perspectives on diversity in team science-related data findings from the United States and United Kingdom.



