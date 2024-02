“Hidden in Plain Sight: Kaposi Sarcoma and other KSHV-Associated Disorders”





Ramya Ramaswami, M.B.B.S., M.P.H.

Lasker Clinical Research Scholar

HIV and AIDS Malignancies Branch

Center for Cancer Research, NCI

Dr. Ramaswami received her medical degree from Imperial College London and a Masters in Public Health from Columbia University, Mailman School of Public Health. She completed her medical and oncology training within the National Health Services of the United Kingdom. During her oncology fellowship, she worked with the National Centre for HIV Malignancy at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, which is Europe's largest research and treatment institute for HIV-associated cancers.

Dr. Ramaswami was an editorial fellow at the New England Journal of Medicine between 2016-2017. She is a member of the Royal College of Physicians (MRCP(UK)) and has completed her specialty training examinations in medical oncology (SCE).

Formerly a Physician-Scientist Early Investigator in the HIV and AIDS Malignancy Branch, Dr. Ramaswami became a Lasker Clinical Research Scholar in 2023. She is also an NIH Distinguished Investigator.

