You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Celebrating the Impact of Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Technology and its Emerging Advances Air date: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NEI OCT Symposium directly supports the NIH mission by facilitating a scientific exchange of the OCT technology and its more recent advances. This meeting will bring together ~300 participants with the expertise needed to address the specific goals below: • Participants will talk about development of OCT technology and its most recent advances. • Biological and clinical applications of OCT and its modifications. Author: National Eye Institute Runtime: 3 hours, 30 minutes