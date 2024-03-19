WALS J. Edward Rall Cultural Lecture: The Promises and Perils of AI in Biomedical Research and Health Care Delivery

Description:

Vinton G. Cerf has served as vice president and chief Internet evangelist for Google since October 2005. In this role, he contributes to global policy development and continued standardization and spread of the Internet. He is also an active public face for Google in the Internet world. From 1994 to 2005, Cerf served as the senior vice president of Technology Strategy for MCI. In this role, Cerf was responsible for helping to guide corporate strategy development from the technical perspective. Previously, Cerf served as MCI’s senior vice president of Architecture and Technology, leading a team of architects and engineers to design advanced networking frameworks including Internet-based solutions for delivering a combination of data, information, voice and video services for business and consumer use. Widely known as one of the “Fathers of the Internet,” Cerf is the co-designer of the TCP/IP protocols and the architecture of the Internet. In December 1997, President Clinton presented the U.S. National Medal of Technology to Cerf and his colleague, Robert E. Kahn, for founding and developing the Internet. Kahn and Cerf were named the recipients of the ACM Alan M. Turing award in 2004 for their work on the Internet protocols. The ACM Turing award is sometimes called the “Nobel Prize of Computer Science.” In November 2005, President George Bush awarded Cerf and Kahn the Presidential Medal of Freedom for their work. The medal is the highest civilian award given by the United States to its citizens. In April 2008, Cerf and Kahn received the prestigious Japan Prize and in 2013 Cerf, Kahn and three others received the Queen Elizabeth Prize in Engineering. Cerf was made an officer of the French Legion d’Honneur in December 2014 and Foreign Member of the British Royal Society in July 2016. In 2018 together with Robert Kahn, he received the Franklin Medal. In 2023, Cerf was awarded the IEEE Medal of Honor and the Marconi Society Lifetime Achievement Award. Prior to rejoining MCI in 1994, Cerf was vice president of the Corporation for National Research Initiatives (CNRI) where he worked on information infrastructure and digital libraries. As vice president of MCI Digital Information Services from 1982-1986, he led the engineering of MCI Mail, the first commercial email service to be connected to the Internet. During his tenure from 1976-1982 with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Cerf played a key role leading the development of Internet and Internet-related packet data transport and security technologies. He serves as an advisor to many US Government agencies including the National Science Foundation, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the US Departments of Defense, Energy and Commerce. Cerf was appointed by President Obama to serve a six year term on the National Science Board beginning in May 2012. He served as president of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) from 2012-2014. He served as chairman of the board of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) from 2000-2007. Cerf also served as founding president of the Internet Society from 1992-1995 and in 1999 served a term as chairman of the Board. In addition, Cerf is honorary chairman of the IPv6 Forum, dedicated to raising awareness and speeding introduction of the new Internet protocol. Cerf served as a member of the U.S. Presidential Information Technology Advisory Committee (PITAC) from 1997 to 2001 and has served on several national, state and industry committees focused on cyber-security. Cerf sat on the Board of Directors for the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) and served as Chairman until 2016. He is Chairman of the Marconi Society and is a member of the Science Advisory Board for CosmosID. Cerf served on the Gallaudet Board of Trustees from 1997-2005 and on the Board of Associates of Gallaudet University until 2017. He served on the Jet Propulsion Laboratory Advisory Committee and has been a distinguished visiting scientist there since 1998. He was appointed to the Science Subcommittee of the NASA Advisory Council in 2018. He served as Chair of the Visiting Committee on Advanced Technology of the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology during 2006-2013 and was re-appointed to the committee in 2018. He also serves as Chairman and Treasurer of the National Medals of Science & Technology Foundation. Cerf is a Fellow of the IEEE, ACM, and American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the International Engineering Consortium, the Computer History Museum, the Annenberg Center for Communications at USC, the Swedish Royal Academy of Engineering, the American Philosophical Society, the Hasso Plattner Institute and is a member of the US National Academy of Engineering and US National Academy of Science. In 2011, he was made Distinguished Fellow of the British Computer Society. Cerf is an honorary liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Information Technologists and the Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers. He holds an appointment at the Chair of the Leadership Panel of the UN Internet Governance Forum. He is the former Chairman of the Board of the People Centered Internet and former Chairman of the Innovation for Jobs organization. Cerf is a recipient of numerous additional awards and commendations in connection with his work on the Internet. These include the Marconi Fellowship, Charles Stark Draper award of the National Academy of Engineering, the Prince of Asturias award for science and technology, the National Medal of Science from Tunisia, the St. Cyril and St. Methodius Order (Grand Cross) of Bulgaria, the Terra Mariana Medal of Estonia, the Alexander Graham Bell Award presented by the Alexander Graham Bell Association for the Deaf, the NEC Computer and Communications Prize, the Silver Medal of the International Telecommunications Union, the IEEE Alexander Graham Bell Medal, the IEEE Koji Kobayashi Award, the ACM Software and Systems Award, the ACM SIGCOMM Award, the Computer and Communications Industries Association Industry Legend Award, the Yuri Rubinsky Web Award, the Kilby Award , the Rotary Club International Paul P. Harris Medal, the Joseph Priestley Award from Dickinson College, the Yankee Group/Interop/Network World Lifetime Achievement Award, the George R. Stibitz Award, the Werner Wolter Award, the Andrew Saks Engineering Award, the IEEE Third Millennium Medal, the Computerworld/Smithsonian Leadership Award, the J.D. Edwards Leadership Award for Collaboration, World Institute on Disability Annual award and the Library of Congress Bicentennial Living Legend medal. Cerf was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in May 2006. He was made an Eminent Member of the IEEE Eta Kappa Nu (HKN) honor society in 2009. In 2010 he received a Lifetime Webby Award. In February 2011 he was named a Stanford Engineering School “Hero” for his work on the Internet and received a lifetime achievement award from the Oxford Internet Institute. In 2015, he received the Colombian Murillo Toro medal for communications. In November 2018, he gave the Romanes Lecture at Oxford University. He and Robert Kahn received the Donald A.B. Lindberg Health Communication Award from the Friends of the National Library of Medicine in September, 2019. Other awards include the George C. Marshall Innovation Award, March 2019, Catalunya International Prize, March 2019, Consumer Technology Association Hall of Fame, with Robert Kahn, August 2020, Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe “Light the Night with Science” Honoree, Nov. 2020 and the PeaceTech Labs International Peace Honors, December 2020. In 2021, Cerf and Kahn received the Consumer Technology Association Hall of Fame Award. Cerf, Kahn and several others received the VinFutures Grand Prize for their work in December 2022. In December, 1994, People magazine identified Cerf as one of that year’s “25 Most Intriguing People.” In addition to his work on behalf of Google and the Internet, Cerf has served as a technical advisor to production for “Gene Roddenberry’s Earth: The Final Conflict” and made a special guest appearance on the program in May 1998. Cerf has appeared on television programs such as NextWave with Leonard Nimoy and often co-hosted World Business Review with Alexander Haig and Caspar Weinberger. In July 2014, he appeared on the Colbert Report television show. Cerf holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Stanford University and Master of Science and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science from UCLA. He also holds honorary Doctorate degrees from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich; Lulea University of Technology, Sweden; University of the Balearic Islands, Palma; Capitol College, Maryland; Gettysburg College, Pennsylvania; George Mason University, Virginia; Rovira i Virgili University, Tarragona, Spain; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York; the University of Twente, Enschede, The Netherlands; Brooklyn Polytechnic; Marymount University; the University of Pisa; the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications; Tsinghua University, Beijing, China; the University of Zaragoza, Spain; the Technical University of Cartagena, Spain; the Polytechnic University of Madrid, Spain; Bethany College, Kansas; the Moscow State University of International Relations; the Buenos Aires Institute of Technology; Keio University, Tokyo, Japan; Yale University; Gallaudet University, Washington DC; St. Andrews University, Scotland; Pitt University, Pittsburgh; McGill University, Canada; the Ramon Llull University (La Salle) in Barcelona, Spain; and University of Reading, UK.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals/nih-directors-wednesday-afternoon-lecture-series-2023-2024/promises-perils-ai-biomedical-research-health-care-delivery

