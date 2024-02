You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Understanding Immune Responses in Strongyloides stercoralis Infection: Implications for Bystander Effects on Tuberculosis and Type 2 Diabetes Air date: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Subash Babu is a distinguished physician-scientist with over two decades of expertise at the forefront of immunological research, particularly focusing on the intersection of infectious diseases and prevalent metabolic disorders in India. As the head of the NIAID-ICER laboratory in Chennai, his multidisciplinary approach is centered on helminth infections. His lab investigates protective immunity to filarial and Strongyloides stercoralis, offering insights crucial for vaccine development. Additionally, Dr. Babu explores the mechanisms underlying filarial lymphedema and the impact of helminth infections on tuberculosis (TB) infection, emphasizing the complex interplay between helminths, TB, and comorbidities like diabetes and malnutrition.Beyond helminth infections, Dr. Babu's research delves into TB pathogenesis, emphasizing T-cell subsets and B cells' roles in immunity. His work aims to inform vaccine development, discover diagnostic biomarkers for paucibacillary TB forms, and identify prognostic markers for treatment response and latent-to-active disease progression. His research portfolio also extends to COVID-19 studies, covering MIS-C in Indian children, acute and convalescent COVID-19 pathogenesis, and COVID/BCG vaccine immunology. Dr. Babu's groundbreaking research not only enhances our understanding of host-pathogen interactions but also drives breakthroughs in clinical infectious diseases and immunology research involving human subjects. Author: Subash Babu, MBBS, PhD, FASTMH, DIFASTMH Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes