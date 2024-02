You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH ProtIG seminar, Ling Hao: Capturing Organelle Dynamics in Neurons by Mass Spectrometry-based Omics Methods Air date: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Lysosomes and mitochondria are membrane-bound organelles in the cell and their dysfunctions have been linked to numerous human diseases, such as neurodegeneration, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders. These organelles are highly dynamic and frequently interact with other cellular components in a transient fashion, which are difficult to capture with traditional immunoprecipitation methods. Here, I will present our recent efforts in developing mass spectrometry-based multi-omics, proximity labeling, organelle isolation, and dynamic SILAC proteomic methods to characterize organelle microenvironment and protein dynamics in human iPSC-derived neurons and mouse tissues. I will also demonstrate how we develop integrated proteomics, lipidomics and metabolomics strategies to understand stem cell and neuron biology as well as molecular mechanisms of brain diseases. Author: Dr. Ling Hao Runtime: 1 hour