You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - A new molecular regulatory pathway revealed by studying a human immunodysregulatory disorder HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our laboratory aims to elucidate molecular mechanisms regulating the human immune system and delineate how their derangements cause disease. As will be exemplified in the talk, our approach is to study patients with rare and poorly characterized inherited inborn errors of immunity who are followed at the NIH Clinical Center. By carefully investigating these “experiments of nature” we can draw inferences about molecular functions based on patient phenotypes. Our program broadly integrates the patients’ clinical evaluations, assessments of their immune function, genetic and biochemical analyses to gain insights into the molecular and cellular basis of human immunity. Such in-depth investigations can reveal surprising new findings even in previously well-studied signal transduction pathways. Furthermore, they can provide important knowledge that may improve diagnosis and treatment for these and related immunological conditions. Author: Helen Su, M.D., Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes