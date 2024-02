You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2024 NIMH / ONAC Annual Autism Awareness Month Event Air date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In honor of Autism Awareness Month, the Office of National Autism Coordination (ONAC) is hosting a distinctive event to commemorate the invaluable contributions of individuals on the autism spectrum to society. This special occasion will open with an introduction from Susan Daniels from NIMH and Denise Resnik of First Place Arizona and will highlight the screening of a captivating film that explores the experiences of Blair Bunting and Laura Nadine as artists and individuals on the autism spectrum. Blair Bunting’s photography art will be displayed on monitors in the room. Adding to this already delightful event, Laura Nadine, a skilled violinist, will enchant the audience with her musical performance. Join us for an inspiring celebration of diversity and talent during this remarkable event. Admission is free and open to the public.



For more information go to http://iacc.hhs.gov/ Author: Dr. Susan Daniels Runtime: 5 hours