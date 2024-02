You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NHLBI Obesity, Nutrition, and Physical Activity Seminar: Dietary Biomarkers and Cardioprotective Mechanisms of the DASH Diet Air date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In this one-hour webinar, Dr. Casey M. Rebholz, PhD, MS, MNSP, MPH, FAHA, will present an overview of “Dietary Biomarkers and Cardioprotective Mechanisms of the DASH Diet” She will discuss biomarkers as an objective approach to assess dietary intake. Dr. Rebholz will also present findings on metabolomic and proteomic biomarkers of the DASH dietary pattern from observational studies as well as clinical trials. Finally, she will share metabolomic markers of blood pressure reduction in response to the DASH diet. Dr. Rebholz is a tenure-track Associate Professor in the Department of Epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Core Faculty at the Welch Center for Prevention, Epidemiology, and Clinical Research, and she has a joint appointment in the Division of Nephrology in the Department of Medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Her research focuses primarily on biomarkers of dietary intake and chronic disease risk. Another main research interest is dietary intake as a modifiable risk factor for cardiometabolic diseases. Dr. Rebholz is an active investigator in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study, and is currently funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, the Office of Dietary Supplements, and the Bloomberg American Health Initiative. In the past few years, she has used metabolomics and proteomics to identify new, objective biomarkers of dietary intake and disease risk. Author: Casey M. Rebholz Runtime: 1 hour