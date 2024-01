You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIMHD Director’s Seminar: Disparities in Diabetes Screening and Prevention by Race and Ethnicity Air date: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. O. Kenrik Duru research interests include enhancing physical activity among minority seniors and designing interventions to reduce disparities in medication adherence and clinical outcomes among patients with diabetes. He has experience leading research on health and healthcare disparities for both minority and low-income populations, as well as in studying barriers and facilitators of adherence to medications for chronic conditions, including diabetes and hypertension. Author: Dr. O. Kenrik Duru Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes