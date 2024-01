You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Director's Seminar Series - Phthalate exposure and preterm birth: Findings from a pooled study of 16 US cohorts Air date: Friday, February 9, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Phthalates diesters are found ubiquitously in personal care products and plastics, and human exposure is widespread. Exposure in pregnancy is of particular concern due to the endocrine activity and suspected reproductive toxicity of these compounds. The Pooled Phthalate and Preterm Birth Study is a collaboration between 16 US cohorts established to better understand the relationship between exposure to phthalates in pregnancy and preterm birth. Under this study, we investigated three aims. First, we examined the association between prenatal phthalate exposure and preterm birth, as well as the potential benefits of hypothetical interventions to reduce exposures during gestation. Second, we investigated the critical role that racial and ethnic disparities in phthalate exposure may play in these associations. Finally, we examined periods of susceptibility to exposure across the dynamic course of pregnancy. Author: Kelly Ferguson, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour