CCR Grand Rounds: Targeting Multiple Survival Pathways in Aggressive B-cell Lymphomas

“Targeting Multiple Survival Pathways in Aggressive B-cell Lymphomas” Wyndham Wilson, M.D., Ph.D.

Senior Investigator

Lymphoid Malignancies Branch

Center for Cancer Research, NCI Friday, February 2, 2024, 12:00–1:00 p.m., Lipsett Amphitheater Dr. Wilson received his B.A. and M.S. in biology from Stanford University in 1975. In 1981, he received his Ph.D. in neurobiology and M.D. from Stanford, and he completed residency training in internal medicine at Stanford in 1984. From 1984 to 1987, he was a clinical associate in the Medicine Branch, NCI, where he completed a fellowship in medical oncology. Dr. Wilson was special assistant to the director, Division of Cancer Treatment, NCI, from 1988 to 1995. In 1995, he joined the former Medicine Branch as a senior oncologist.

For conference-related questions please contact ccconferences@mail.nih.gov

