You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The Virtual Meeting of the National Cancer Advisory Board (NCAB) and its associated Subcommittees Air date: Thursday, February 8, 2024, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: There will be three Virtual Subcommittee meetings prior to the NCAB meeting. On 8 February 2024. The Ad Hoc Subcommittee on Experimental Therapeutics will meet from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The Subcommittee on Planning and Budget will meet from 11:05 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. The Ad Hoc Subcommittee on Population Science, Epidemiology and Disparities will meet from 12:10 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. There will be a ten-minute break and then the full virtual NCAB Meeting will begin at 1:20 p.m. and end at 6:00 p.m., EST. Author: Various Speakers Runtime: 8 hours