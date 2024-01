You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

An overview of IRB expectations when non-English speaking persons enroll in research: The importance of ensuring comprehension HHS Only Air date: Thursday, February 1, 2024, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This presentation will address the new OHSRP policy for enrollment of non-English speaking research participants that will become effective on March 1, 2024. Panel presenters: Dr. Jonathan M. Green, Director of OHSRP

Nancy L. Muir, MLS, Director of the NIH Library

Brenda J. Robles, BA, CMI, Manager of the NIH Clinical Center Language Interpreters Program Objectives for this session: Understand the ethical basis for presenting consent documents in the participant’s preferred language Understand the NIH IRP requirements for translating informed consents Be able to identify resources at the NIH to facilitate enrollment and participation of non-English speaking persons in research Understand the process for requesting NIH Library Translation Services for consent forms that will be submitted to the IRB Become familiar with the CC Language Interpreters Program for those with Limited Language Proficiency (LEP) and how it is accessed Recognize best practices for communicating with those with LEP Author: Dr. Jonathan Green, Nancy Muir and Brenda Robles Runtime: 1 hour