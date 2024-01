You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar: Harnessing Innate Immunity and Inflammasome Activation in Vaccines and Cancer Therapy HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The IIG Seminar Series consists of invited speakers speaking on topics of great interest to the immunology community at the NIH and FDA. Each year, intramural and extramural speakers are chosen and invited by the IIG Steering Committee. Author: Julie Magarian Blander, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes