You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

International Initiative for Traumatic Brain Injury Research (InTBIR) General Assembly Air date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 8:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The primary mission of InTBIR is to leverage international collaborations to advance TBI research. The purpose of this particular meeting is to provide attendees with an update from the InTBIR Work Groups and allow members and potential members to choose areas of collaboration, as well as discuss other ways to collaborate internationally.



For more information go to https://intbir.incf.org/intbir-general-assembly-2024 Author: National Institutes of Health - NINDS Runtime: 9 hours