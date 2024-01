You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

5th Annual NIH HEAL Initiative Scientific Meeting Air date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The 5th Annual NIH HEAL Initiative Scientific Meeting will be Wednesday and Thursday, February 7-8, 2024. The Helping to End Addiction Long-term® Initiative, or NIH HEAL Initiative®, will bring together HEAL-funded researchers, people with living and lived experience and other community partners, National Institutes of Health (NIH) leadership and scientific staff, and other stakeholders to share research findings, explore trends and shared interests and challenges, and identify opportunities to advance the goals of the initiative. View the meeting plenary sessions via livestream, no meeting registration required. Find more details, including the agenda, on the event website.



For more information go to https://heal.nih.gov/news/events/5th-heal-scientific-meeting Author: The Helping to End Addiction Long-term® Initiative, or NIH HEAL Initiative® Runtime: 2 hours