To Pay or Not to Pay: Is That the Question? Air date: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This session will address payment for research participation and will be presented by Christine Grady, MSN, PhD, Chief of the Department of Bioethics at the NIH Clinical Center. Objectives: At the end of this presentation, participants will be able to: Identify reasons to pay research participants and common ethical concerns Be familiar with empirical data about payment to research participants and recruitment, understanding, and willingness to participate. Understand possible models for payment and the challenges in determining amounts Author: Dr. Christine Grady Runtime: 1 hour