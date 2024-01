You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NCCIH Cannabinoids and Pain Program investigators meeting Air date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The purpose of this conference is to highlight the progress on cannabinoid and pain research funded by National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) and other National Institutes of Health (NIH) institutes as well as to discuss challenges and new research opportunities to advance cannabinoid and pain research. Presentations from the grantees, NCCIH and partner NIH institutes, centers and offices, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) aim to inform the research/regulatory community of NIH interest in this area of research, foster collaboration and enable knowledge exchange. Author: NCCIH Runtime: 8 hours