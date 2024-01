You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Classification and Nomenclature Workshop Air date: Monday, January 22, 2024, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) is planning a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Classification and Nomenclature Workshop to be held January 22 - 23, 2024, at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, MD. Under the guidance of the Steering committee, six working groups have been developed; clinical experts and stakeholders in the TBI field have been invited to participate in these working groups. Working group members are currently meeting regularly working towards meeting their working group objectives. The workshop will be two-fold: 1) to highlight the working groups’ findings after reviewing data from previous and existing clinical studies and 2) to seek public input and feedback from the TBI community and stakeholders with the goal of informing the development of a more precise, and evidence-based classification system – beyond the terms that are currently used “mild, moderate, severe”.



For more information go to https://web.cvent.com/event/0ffc2218-11a6-4dad-9054-d8bd54754ced/summary Author: National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Runtime: 8 hours