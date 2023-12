You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Open Session of the 86th National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health (NACCIH) – January 19, 2024. Air date: Friday, January 19, 2024, 12:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Open Session of the 86th meeting of the National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health (NACCIH) will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, as a virtual meeting. The Open Session agenda includes presentations by: i) Helene Langevin, MD, Director of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), on the status of NCCIH; ii) Karina Walters, PhD, Director of the National Institutes of Health Tribal Health Research Office and Daniel Dickerson, DO, Associate Research Psychiatrist, Integrated Substance Abuse Programs, University of California, Los Angeles on Native American Traditional Practices and Spirituality; and iii) Martina Schmidt, PhD, Director of the Division of Extramural Activities (DEA/NCCIH), reviewing and approving the NCCIH Council Operating Procedures and presenting on the Council Working Group Process. For more information about NCCIH and the NACCIH, see https://nccih.nih.gov/about/naccih. Author: NCCIH Runtime: 3 hours, 30 minutes