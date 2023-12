You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - Early life imprinting of intestinal tolerance HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Work in the Brown lab addresses how the immune system regulates diverse responses to commensal microorganisms and pathogens in order to generate inflammation or tolerance, and the reciprocal role of the tissue microenvironment in shaping immune cell development. Recent work from the lab defined the cell types and mechanisms that instruct peripheral regulatory T cell development and tolerance to commensal microbes during early life. This work identified a novel lineage of peripheral antigen-presenting cells, named Thetis cells, with transcriptional homology to medullary thymic epithelial cells, highlighting parallels between mechanisms of thymic and peripheral tolerance. Ongoing work addresses the role of distinct Thetis cell and dendritic cell subsets in regulation of immune tolerance and inflammation. Author: Chrysothemis Brown, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes