You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Optimizing Outcomes for Patients with Chronic Illnesses and Disabilities HHS Only Air date: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This presentation has three themes. Its overall theme focuses on improving health professionals’ scientists’ and policy makers’ awareness of patients’ lived experiences of chronic health needs whether in the clinic or in the home and work environment. By doing so all parties can make the best possible contribution to optimizing outcomes for tens of millions of Americans with chronic health needs. The second theme focus is on improving the understanding of various NIH constituencies on what can and must be done to accommodate patients and their caregivers in the clinical and research environments. The third area of attention is on supporting all aspects of the NIH community in being aware of, and reducing, barriers to optimal care and support through careful thought and preparation whether at the NIH or through the thousands of scientists, physicians and institutions it works with on a daily basis. Doing so can sharply increase the return on investment in research and strengthen scientists’ and health professionals’ ability to communicate with millions whether they manage diverse health concerns or act as caregivers for those who do. Author: Matthew Weed, Ph.D., Runtime: 1 hour