You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Novel Approaches to Preventing Publication Bias Air date: Monday, May 20, 2024, 8:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The objective of this meeting is to promote the dissemination of all rigorously and transparently obtained scientific results by identifying and catalyzing novel interventions to reduce publication bias (the preferential dissemination of statistically significant or otherwise exciting results) in biomedical research. This workshop will bring together a diverse cross-section of individuals who promote scientific rigor and transparency and are invested in mitigating publication bias. Attendees from various sectors, including active researchers, publishers, science societies, funders, and the broader scientific community, will provide their perspectives on the extent and consequences of publication bias in biomedical research, current interventions to improve dissemination of null results, barriers to success, and lessons learned that could improve future endeavors. Over two days of interactive discussions, participants will seek to identify strategies that could accelerate change toward better valuing scientific rigor and transparent reporting of results independent of the experimental outcome. Author: The NINDS Office of Research Quality Runtime: 10 hours