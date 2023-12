You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH FDA COVID-19 SIG Lecture Series- Michela Locci Ph.D. Air date: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The production of antibodies (Abs) with high affinity and pathogen neutralization potential is crucial for preventing and fighting pathogen infection. To produce such Abs, naïve B cells are activated in response to cognate antigen and subsequently undergo rounds of somatic hypermutation and selection in germinal centers, specialized microanatomical sites in secondary lymphoid organs. This process of affinity maturation is tightly regulated by a specialized subset of CD4 T cells named T follicular helper (Tfh) cells. Our laboratory is interested in dissecting the complex biology of Tfh cells. Understanding (1) how Tfh differentiation is regulated and (2) by what means Tfh cells enable effective B cell responses are two major research goals that our group seeks to address by using a multidisciplinary approach that combines cellular and molecular immunology, as well as transcriptomics.The COVID-19 Scientific Interest Group was created in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This interest group aims to promote collaboration and facilitate the exchange of information and resources among NIH intramural scientists and their HHS colleagues concerning research on COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/covid-19-scientific-interest-group Author: Michela Locci Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour