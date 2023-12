You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

ORS Spring Town Hall NIH Only Air date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024, 10:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Office of Research Services (ORS) will host its Spring Town Hall on May 1, 2024 from 10:30am to 12pm in the Masur Auditorium to recognize staff for their federal service, as well as recognizing Director and Core Value award recipients. Author: Colleen McGowan Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes