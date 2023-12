You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Ellen Leibenluft: Celebrating a Career in Understanding the Brain Mechanisms of Irritability in Youth Air date: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This event celebrates the research inspired by the work of a leading NIMH scientist, Dr. Ellen Leibenluft. A series of talks describe research on mental illnesses in children and adolescents. These talks highlight facets of mental illnesses that involve disruptions in emotional processes. They focus on clinical presentation, longitudinal outcome, treatment and neurobiology, in talks from Dr. Leibenluft's colleagues, from around the world. Author: Danny Pine MD; Melissa Brotman PhD; Katharina Kircanski PhD; Julia Linke PhD; Giovnni Salum MD PhD; Wan-Ling Tseng PhD; Argyris Stringaris MD PhD Runtime: 6 hours