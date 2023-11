You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NICHD Interview Chalk Talk: Dr. An Dang Do NIH Only Air date: Thursday, December 7, 2023, 3:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. An Dang Do, an NICHD tenure-track investigator candidate, will give a chalk talk on her plans to establish a program that starts from the physiological genetic foundation of cellular stress response pathways to concurrently develop clinically applicable methods for outcome measures, as well as to evaluate and discover therapeutic candidates for these pathways. Author: An Dang Do Runtime: 1 hour