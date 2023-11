You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Sensing Inflammation in the Skin and Beyond HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The type 2 immune response has evolved to arm the mammalian host with the capacity to expel parasites and noxious environmental substances from barrier surfaces. One critical aspect of this defense mechanism is stimulating protective behavioral responses such as coughing, sneezing, and scratching. Increasingly, it is appreciated that cytokines associated with type 2 immunity such as IL-4, IL-13, and IL-31 play critical roles in triggering mechanical reflexes like itch via direct interactions with sensory neurons. However, the tissue- and cell-specific manner in which these cytokines imprint unique sensory and neuroinflammatory programs remains poorly defined. Herein, we highlight how conserved JAK signaling pathways within the sensory nervous system have unique functions across different organ systems. Insights into the heterogeneity of these various neuroimmune axes is helping us to understand the mechanisms underlying a multitude of chronic inflammatory disorders and paving the way for new therapies. Author: Brian S. Kim Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes