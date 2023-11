You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Targeting immune cell metabolism with a view to altering disease outcome HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: By training I am an immunologist with expertise in infection biology. Over time, the research focus of my laboratory has remained immunology-based, but has evolved to encompass an interest in autoimmunity and cancer. Over the last 15 years we have increasingly focused on understanding the relationship between basic aspects of cell-intrinsic metabolism and cell function and fate in immune cells. In general, immune cells are responsive to stimulation through receptors that recognize signals from pathogens, other immune cells and stromal cells. Responses to these signals encompass marked changes in cellular metabolism that serve to support the changes in gene expression and cell biology that define the transition of cells from resting to activated states. This area has strong translational potential since the inhibition of induced metabolic pathways can significantly inhibit cellular activation. Our aspirational long-term goal is to be able to provide insights that allow the development of approaches to mitigate human disease. Author: Edward J. Pearce Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes