NIH Director's Seminar Series: A small RNA perspective on genome integrity NIH Only Air date: Friday, December 1, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Small non-coding RNAs play crucial roles in development and disease by regulating gene expression, defending against viruses, and controlling mobile genetic elements (transposons). Our research focuses on PIWI-interacting RNAs (piRNAs) that silence transposons to safeguard the integrity of germline genomes. PIWI-piRNA complexes act as RNA-guided defense and are essential for germ cell health and fertility. To better understand the molecular mechanisms of this RNA-based immune system, we employ an integrated approach that combines genetics, biochemistry, and next-generation sequencing. Results from our studies elucidate fundamental mechanisms of genome protection and establish a foundation for the development of programmable (piRNA-guided) epigenetic therapy. Author: Astrid Haase, M.D., Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour