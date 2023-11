You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

How does the Plasma Membrane Participate in Receptor-Mediated Cell Signaling? HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Cells are poised to respond to their physical environment and must distinguish specific stimuli from biological noise. Specific response mechanisms depend on collective molecular interactions that are regulated in time and space by the plasma membrane and its connections with the cytoskeleton and intracellular structures. Molecular stimuli engage their specific receptors to initiate a transmembrane signal, and the surrounding system efficiently rearranges to amplify this nanoscale interaction to microscale assemblies, yielding a cellular response that often reaches to longer length scales within the organism. A striking example of signal integration over multiple length scales is the allergic immune response. IgE receptors (FcεRI) on mast cells are the gatekeepers of this response, and -- building on seminal contributions from NIH scientists Henry Metzger and Reuben Siraganian and others -- this system has proven to be a valuable model for investigating immune receptor-mediated cellular activation. My talk will describe our efforts to measure biophysical properties associated with transmembrane signaling in live cells. We have combined quantitative fluorescence microscopy with other approaches to examine the poised, “resting state” of the plasma membrane and how signaling, initiated by an external stimulus, and mediated by IgE-FcεRI, is regulated and targeted within this milieu. Author: Barbara A. Baird Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes