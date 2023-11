You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Designing Nanoparticles to Probe and Cross Biological Barriers to Immunotherapy HHS Only Air date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Mucosal Associated Immune System Engineering and Lymphatics (MAISEL) Lab’s research integrates nanotechnology, materials science, and tissue engineering with physiology, medicine, and immunology to probe lymphatics and extracellular barriers via novel ex vivo and in vitro models and nanoparticles. We are particularly focused on studying mucosal barriers to the therapeutic path from the mucosal lumen to the downstream lymph nodes and integrating the newly created knowledge to design immune modulatory therapeutic interventions. We have made significant progress in understanding how nanoparticle material properties like surface chemistry, affect their transport across biological barriers including lymphatic vessels and lymph node interstitial tissues, and designing ways to use nanotechnology to study biological barriers and design therapeutics. Author: Katharina Maisel, Ph.D., University of Maryland, College Park Runtime: 1 hour